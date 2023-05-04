Everything You Need to Know About Philippine Book Festival 2023

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine Book Festival is the largest traveling book festival in the country that highlights Filipino books. The festival is happening from June 2 to 4 at the World Trade Center Manila along Buendia Avenue in Pasay City.

During the three-day fair, there will be pocket events where you can catch your favorite author's panel, join a free workshop, explore an exhibit, and, of course, purchase Filipino-authored books.

How to Register for the Philippine Book Festival

The Philippine Book Festival is free to the public. If you're interested to visit, you can log on to the Philippine Book Festival website and click on the "Register to join the event for free" that's on the uppermost portion of the website.

A pop-up window will appear, and this will only ask for your first name, last name, username, password, email, mobile number, age group, and sex assigned at birth. That's pretty much it. It's simple and can be done in less than five minutes.

Navigating the Philippine Book Festival 2023

There will be four sections at the Philippine Book Festival, namely Kids Lit, where you can find books for kids and young adults; Booktopia, where the book selection tackles a diverse range of topics; Komiks Land, where comic book lovers and collectors can check out classic and new comics, and lastly, Aral Aklat, where students can discover new textbooks.

There will also be a Book Nook, where there will be a display of books of award-winning titles from the National Book Awards; and the History of Philippine Book exhibition, which is curated by the National Library of the Philippines and National Book Development Board (NBDB).

Schedule Overview

The Philippine Book Festival runs for a total of three days, from June 2 to 4, at the World Trade Center. These dates fall on the weekend and coincidentally, after payday, too, which means you get to buy more books.

Here's the schedule for each day, based on the NBDB website:

June 2 , Friday: Starts 4 p.m. until 1 p.m.

, Friday: Starts 4 p.m. until 1 p.m. June 3 , Saturday: Starts 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

, Saturday: Starts 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. June 4, Sunday: Starts 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Note: The schedule of events is still subject to change.

Day 1: Opening Ceremonies and Highlights

To kick off the Philippine Book Festival on June 2, there will be smaller events (i.e. workshops) happening simultaneously, but in different venues.

Awards Ceremony: NBDB Grant Recipients

Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

The NBDB hosts a competitive grant program for writers, illustrators, and publishers. During the ceremony, NBDB will award the grantees of the Publication, Translation, and National Book Development Trust Fund grant.

REconnect: Reading-Writing Connection

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Joya Function Room

Entry: P600/one workshop, P1,000/both REconnect workshops

Register: To register, email reconnect.workshop@gmail.com.

The Reading Association of the Philippines can help kids (Junior and Senior High) get into the habit of reading through evidence-based practices.

REconnect: Reading Intervention

Time: 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Joya Function Room

Entry:P600/one workshop, P1,000/both REconnect workshops

Register: To register, email reconnect.workshop@gmail.com.

The second part of the REconnect workshop ties in the needed knowledge, strategies, and best practices in regard to the reading-writing connection.

WHATCHA SAYING? Learn Filipino Sign Language with CJ Reynaldo and friends

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge



Caldwell Jones "CJ" Reynaldo, a freelance artist, and his friends are offering free lessons on Filipino sign language.

Learning About Autism with Doobie Doo Asks

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

Bambi Eloriaga-Amago and Roland Amago are the writers of Doobie Doo Asks, which tells a story of how the parents in the book answered their son when he asked, "What is wrong with me?" During this panel, the authors will tackle learning autism through the book.

A Tribute: Luwalhati kay Lualhati

Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

Philippine Book Festival pays tribute to the icon that is novelist and screenwriter Lualhati Bautista. Dr. Luna Sicat Cleto, Dr. Genevieve Asenjo, Sue Prado, and National Artist Nora Aunor will participate in this event.

The Grand Reception

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

This reception is a celebration of Philippine education and literature. This will be hosted by the Philippine Educational Publishers Association (PEPA).

Hagod: The Lost Art Styles of Filipino Komiks

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue: Komik Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

Randy Valiente will talk about the lost art styles of Filipino Komiks, their unique characteristics, and the impact they had on the industry.

Day 2: Literary Panels and Workshops

Meet and Greet: Ambeth Ocampo

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

Meet the award-winning Filipino public historian and academic Ambeth Ocampo. He is known for his writings about Jose Rizal, such as Rizal Without the Overcoat and Makamisa: The Search for Rizal's Third Novel.

Book Signing: Genaro Gojo Cruz

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Venue: Bookmark Booth

Entry: Free of charge

Get your copy of May Sampung Sisiw Sa Batis signed by the author himself, Genaro Gojo Cruz.

Create Your Own Cartoon Workshop

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

Samahan Kartunista ng Pilipinas will be holding a two-hour free workshop where interested participants can conceptualize and create their own cartoons.

Book Launch and Storytelling: Kalambing

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Venue: Kids Lit Stage

Entry: Free of charge

Author Augie Rivera and Illustrator Al Estrella are launching a new book called Kalambing. It's a story about Kulas, a goat who wants to join a parade of carabaos.

Book Launch: Trese Presents Verdugo

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

JB Tapia and 19th Avenida are launching a new book, Verdugo.

Creating Good Webtoon Stories

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

This free workshop will be headed by Na Seungjoon and the Korean Cultural Center. This is for webtoon enthusiasts who want to try their hands at creating their own webtoon.

Visual Storytelling in Multi-Platforms

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

Director Mike Alcazaren teaches how to engage your audience with visually compelling stories—ones that can leave a positive lasting impression.

BDAP Connect: Networking Reception for Book Development Association of the Philippines Members

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue: Booktopia stage

Entry: Private event, for BDAP members only

For those who are members of the Book Development Association of the Philippines, this is a great time to meet new people and widen your network.

Day 3: Launchings and Signings

Meet and Greet: Gwy Saludes

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Main stage

Entry: Free of charge

Gwy Saludes, the writer behind The Rain in España, is a rising star in the Philippine literary scene. During this three-hour meet-and-greet, she will be talking about different themes of love, identity, and mental health. Plus, this is your chance to get your favorite book signed!

Workshop: Designing and Illustrating Books for Children

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Venue: Joya Room

Entry: P600.

Register: Email bookinstitute@books.gov.ph.

Rommel Joson will teach the essential skills to illustrate and design children's books.

Wordless Comics Creation

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Venue: Komiks Land Room

Entry: Free of charge

Manix Abrera will share his process of how he uses visual cues to tell a story—without using words.

Aklatan Ko’y Kanlungan: A Roundtable Discussion on the Libraries a Safe Space

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Joya Room

Entry: P500

Register: Email pbbyworkshops@gmail.com.



Brian Coballes, Zarah Gagatiga, and Troy Lacsamana of the Philippine Librarians' Association, Inc. will inspire librarians to evaluate existing library services and programs.

Diverse Books: Every Sunday + Super Maya

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Venue: Kids Lit Stage

Entry: Free of charge

Och Gonzales, Bambi Rodriguez, and Kahel Press will discuss inclusivity through their book Every Sunday, which is a book that talks about learning sign language.

Our Nation's Heroes Bayani Biographies: Gregoria de Jesus

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Main Stage

Entry: Free of charge

Historians Natasha Kintanar, John Ray Ramos, and Xiao Chua will talk about Philippine history, heroes, and how they were able to produce the Bayani Biographies series.

The Philippine Book Festival is having a second leg at SMX Davao from August 18 to 20.

The Philippine Book Festival runs from June 2 to 4 at the World Trade Center Manila, Buendia Avenue, Pasay City. For more information, check out National Book Development Board - Philippines's Facebook page.

