Fly to 10 Tropical Destinations for Less With This Travel Voucher

by Leana Vibal
3 hours ago
Air Travel
PHOTO BY Shutterstock, Facebook/Sunlight Air ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Travel bugs and those looking to hit up more destinations before the year ends, this one's for you! Have you ever just wanted to pack up your things and go on a spontaneous trip somewhere? You know, the kind of instant traveling we only see in movies. You might want to ready your wallets, as Sunlight Air brings back the SmartPass—a travel voucher bundle that you can use to fly to any of the airline's many tropical beach destinations. Act fast and get yours ASAP, as these gems are only for sale until tomorrow, May 25.

Here's why you should get Sunlight Air's SmartPass travel voucher:

Priced at P40,000, which is roughly P4,000 per trip, the SmartPass is inclusive of 10 travel vouchers that you can use to fly one way to any of Sunlight's destinations anytime in the year. Yup, no blackout dates here, which means that these vouchers can be used during urgent trips, holidays—basically anytime a seat is available. 

Each SmartPass voucher includes the base fare, 10 kilos of check-in baggage, seven kilograms of hand-carry, value-added tax, and terminal fees. Except for the optional prepaid baggege, seat selection, meals, and insurance, there's no extra cost.

Sunlight Air Smart Pass
PHOTO BY Website/ Sunlight Air
A minimum of 10 travel vouchers—one booklet—is required for a purchase to go through. But on the bright side, there is no maximum limit to the number of booklets you can buy. You can buy as many travel vouchers as you may need, as long as you redeem these flights within one year of the date of purchase. Pro tip: Make sure to book or get ticketed for your flights before they expire. You can still travel beyond the validity period, despite not being able to redeem new flights. 

What are you waiting for? Fly to a variety of domestic tropical Edens like Coron, Puerto Princessa, San Vicente, NagaCamiguin, Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, and Cagayan De Oro. Give your friends and family the gift of travel, as the SmartPasses can be transferred and given as presents. 

Get your own SmartPass Travel Vouchers through Sunlight Air. For more information, visit Sunlight Air's website.

