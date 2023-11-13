Trans Persons Allowed to Be Ninongs and Ninangs, Says Vatican

(SPOT.ph) The Vatican has recently released new guidelines regarding the baptism and godparenting of transgender individuals, marking a significant shift in the Church's stance on LGBTQ+ issues. The document, approved by Pope Francis, emphasizes the importance of inclusivity while maintaining certain caveats and considerations. This move has sparked praise and criticism, reflecting the complexities of navigating tradition and modernity within the Catholic Church.

Transgender, by the definition of LGBTQIA+ media advocacy organization GLAAD, is "an adjective to describe people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth." A transgender man (or trans man, but not "transman") is a man who was assigned female at birth; while a transgender woman (or trans woman, but not "transwoman") is a woman who was assigned male at birth.

What to know about Vatican's guidelines regarding baptism and godparenting of transgender individuals:

The Vatican's announcement comes as a response to a Brazilian bishop's inquiry about the church's position on transgender individuals within its congregations. The document states that transgender people, including those who have undergone hormone replacement therapy or sex reassignment surgery, can be baptized "under the same conditions as other believers," provided that there is no "risk of generating a public scandal or disorientation among the faithful."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Furthermore, the guidelines allow for transgender "children and adolescents" to be baptized as well and assert that there is no reason why transgender people cannot serve as witnesses at weddings. The document also addresses the issue of same-sex couples baptizing children, emphasizing the importance of a "well-founded hope that he or she will be educated in the Catholic religion."

The decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some hailing it as a "major step for trans inclusion" and others expressing concerns about the potential for confusion and controversy within the church community. The nuanced approach taken by the Vatican reflects the delicate balance between upholding traditional doctrines and embracing a more inclusive and compassionate stance towards LGBTQ+ individuals.

What the Catholic Church says about LGBTQ+ individuals:

Pope Francis has been vocal about making the Catholic Church more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community, condemning unjust laws that criminalize being gay and urging bishops to embrace LGBTQ+ people. However, the document reiterates the church's stance that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered," highlighting the ongoing tension between progressive ideals and established teachings.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

The announcement has sparked discussions within the Catholic community and beyond, with advocates for LGBTQ+ rights viewing it as a positive step towards greater acceptance and inclusion. However, the document's nuanced language and emphasis on pastoral prudence leave room for interpretation, raising questions about how these guidelines will be implemented at the local level.

Transgender issues in the Philippines:

Transgender people, especially in the Philippines, face issues of violence and discrimination daily.

For one, trans women are often prohibited from using the women's restroom. Gretchen Diez, for example, was detained after using the women's restroom at a mall in Quezon City—this is even though the city has a Gender Fair Ordinance.

Some private companies also disallow transgender women from using the women's restroom, such as a fin-tech company in Quezon City.

Local institutions, establishments, and even media outlets are also sometimes prone to deadnaming and misgendering transgender individuals. Deadnaming refers to the act of calling a transgender person by an incorrect name, likely a name given by birth and no longer used. Asking for pronouns is also yet to be normalized, as people still assume pronouns based on a person's sex at birth and/or gender expression rather than gender identity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2014, U.S. Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton used the "trans panic" defense in court after the murder of Filipina trans woman Jennifer Laude. The American was originally charged with muder, but was later downgraded to homicide with a 12-year sentence. The case is chronicled in a documentary titled Call Her Ganda by PJ Raval.

Also read:

10 Things You Should Never Say to LGBTQ+ People

10 Common Misconceptions About the SOGIE Equality Bill

All You Need to Know About SOGIE, Explained