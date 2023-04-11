Amang Is Here: 2023's First Tropical Cyclone Brings Rains During Dry Season

(SPOT.ph) Parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience rains in the middle of dry season due to Tropical Depression Amang, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Tuesday, April 11.

Amang developed into a tropical cyclone off Catanduanes at 2 a.m. Tuesday, and was spotted 270 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes at 10 a.m. While it is seen to remain over the waters east of Luzon for the next three days, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has yet to rule out its possible landfall.

It was packing 55 kph winds and up to 70 kph gusts as of 10 a.m. and moving westward at 30 kph, according to PAGASA.

It is seen to head towards Bicol Region in the next 24 hours, with the possibility of weakening into a low-pressure area by Thursday or Friday.

PAGASA: Signal No. 1 Rains in Several Areas Due to Amang

Signal no. 1, or winds of up to 39 to 61 kph, is up in these areas:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas) including Pollilo Islands

Marinduque

Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Amang is forecast to bring intense rains over Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar, and heavy rains over the rest of the Samar provinces this Tuesday.

How El Niño Will Affect Tropical Cyclones

PAGASA recently raised the El Niño Watch, meaning there is around a 55% chance that unusually warm weather will occur.

When it develops, it could result in reduced rainfall conditions. It could also cause tropical cyclones to become erratic, pushing tropical cyclones northward with the possibility of stronger intensities, PAGASA said.

This April, just one tropical cyclone is expected to enter the country. One or two tropical cyclones are expected this May, and another one or two in June this year.

