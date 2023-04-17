Piso Fare Is Back: Fly to Japan, Boracay + More for Less

(SPOT.ph) A blank Philippine map that people use to check their "Travel Level" has been going around on social media in the past week. And if you wish to tick off more destinations on your bucket list, then you'll be glad to know that local low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is having another Super Seat Fest from April 17 to 19. One-peso base fare is available for Philippine destinations and selected international routes.

Cebu Pacific Piso Fare from April 17 to 19

Started at midnight on April 17, Cebu Pacific's Super Seat Fest is available for travel dates from August 1 to March 31, 2024. This seat sale runs until April 19 or until seats last--you know how these things go.

One-way base fare goes as low as P1. Just make sure to scroll through the travel dates to find the low-priced tickets. Remember that the base fare indicated is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes).

Up for grabs are discounted tickets from Manila to Bacolod, Zamboanga, Naga, Virac, Bohol, and many more Philippine destinations. If you're lucky, you may still find piso fares to Taipei, Japan, and Hong Kong to name a few.

Cebu Pacific's Super Seat Fest runs until April 19. Travel period is from August 1 to March 31, 2024. For more information, visit Cebu Pacific's website.