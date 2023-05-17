Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Hong Kong, Macau + More for as Low as P499

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Payday has come and gone, and we bet your bank accounts are still thriving from the fruits of your labor. Treat yourself to a quick vacation and tick another destination off your bucket list as a reward for a job well done this cut-off. Travel without breaking the bank through these seat sale promos from local airlines Cebu Pacific, AirAsia, and Sunlight Air.

Check out the seat sale promos for the month of May:

Cebu Pacific

From today until May 21, book your next flight out of the country via Cebu Pacific and avail of their limited-time-only P499 flights to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and other international destinations. Buy your tickets today and fly out starting. June 1 to October 31, 2023. Here's to planning those end-of-the-year trips ahead! Don't forget: the base fare indicated is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes. Pro tip: pack light and save on baggage fees, as these flights come with a free seven-kilogram, hand-carry luggage allowance.

For more information, visit Cebu Pacific Air's Website.

Alternatively, if you can't find your destination of choice from Cebu Pacific's lineup or if you are already planning trips for November and December, you can also try booking with AirAsia. Yup, this other budget airline is treating passengers to 20% off on all seats and flights until May 21. Book today and travel from June 1 to December 14, 2023.

For more information, visit AirAsia's Website.

Sunlight Air

Book today and enjoy discounted fares to some of the country's most pristine tropical destinations. Travel to Camiguin, San Vicente, Coron, Naga, and Siargao from Manila or Clark with base fares starting at P388. Tickets bought during this period can be used for flights today until September 30, 2023. So plan your Q3 trips as early as now and avail yourself of cheaper trips to some of the country's best beach destinations. Note that these fares are only inclusive of 7 kilograms of carry-on baggage.



Links are updated regularly and as much as possible, but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire, and listed prices can change without prior notice.

