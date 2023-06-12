Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Japan, Korea + More for P1

(SPOT.ph) Aside from getting all patriotic and nationalistic on Independence Day, you may want to free yourself from the burdens of your mundane everyday life by booking a trip to your favorite destination. Several airlines just announced seat sales featuring one-peso fares with travel dates all the way until 2024. Check out these Independence Day promos from some of your favorite airlines.

Check out these seat sales from some of the country's biggest airlines:

AirAsia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hurry over to AirAsia's website and get one of the over 400,000 seats on sale today until June 18, with fares starting at P1. Trips from September 1 to October 8, 2024 are included in this special price drop. So get your wallets and bucket list destinations ready because there's no excuse not to book your dream vacation to hotspots like Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information, visit AirAsia's website.

Cebu Pacific

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Book from today to June 15 for trips to any of Cebu Pacific's 35 domestic and 25 international destinations starting at P1 (exclusive of fees and surcharges). Travel dates are between November 1 and May 31, 2024. Whether it's an end-of-the-year holiday or an early 2024 treat, you can now reserve your seats for flights to some of the most sought-after destinations like Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong; or even those closer to home like Puerto Princessa, Davao, Bacolod, and many more.

For more information, visit Cebu Pacific's website.

AirSWIFT Airlines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Looking to travel domestically sometime sooner? Book today until June 25 with Airswift and get 12% off fares to your next tropical getaway to Airswift's array of Philippine destinations like El Nido, Boracay, Sicogon, and more. Trips with this special discount are from June 15 to October 31. Just make sure to use the promo code PEACE12 to avail of this limited-time offer.

For more information, visit AirSWIFT's website.