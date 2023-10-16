Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Cebu, Boracay, Palawan + More for as Low as P1

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Travel bugs, listen up! You might have missed the deals last 10.10, but don't let your retail FOMO get you down. As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens, and budget airline AirAsia is taking this to a whole new level by bringing back their Piso Sale. This is your last chance to book the cheapest flights with AirAsia for next year and beyond. Over 300,000 flights to AirAsia destinations are on sale until October 25 with just P1 base fares, so get your wallets and passports ready.

Here's what we know about AirAsia's Piso Sale:

Starting today until October 25, AirAsia flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark to your favorite local destinations like Boracay, Bohol, Davao, and many more are available with base fares starting at P1. If you're looking for flights going to international destinations like Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong, these are also on sale with base fares starting at P780—a major steal in our book.

Flights booked during this sale have a travel period of March 4, 2024, to March 19, 2025. Yup, you read that right, 2025! This means the sale covers the entire next year. Start planning those spring picnics, summer getaways, autumn vacations, and winter staycations by booking your flights today.

Note: One-way base fare is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes.

Book flights at AirAsia's website. For more information, visit Fly AirAsia's Facebook page.

