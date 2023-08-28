10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea

(SPOT.ph) Maybe you've heard of its name from a song, but the posh district of Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea is more than just K-pop sensation PSY's catchy tune that got us dancing like a horse—it's an actual place in South Korea where the rich and famous luxuriously live, earning it the title "Beverly Hills of Seoul".

Gangnam can be likened to Metro Manila's BGC: It's a center of a booming economy and home to the biggest brands in Korean culture. Makeup, fashion, events—you name it, Gangnam has it. But despite being an upscale district and its name used for a derogatory term (Gangnam beauty) to describe those who have undergone plastic surgery to achieve a high standard of beauty, this part of Seoul shows the harmony between traditional and modern culture that South Korea boasts all over the world.

So in case you need reasons to make Gangnam your must-visit next time you fly to South Korea, we listed down our top 10 here.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Korea Visa Application Center Is Opening Soon in BGC

10 Instagram-Worthy Spots in South Korea

Check out these fun things to do in Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea:

Stay at a five-star hotel like an A-lister

First off, live the life of an A-lister by spending a night or two at any of the luxurious hotels in Gangnam. Soak in a bathtub, enjoy the view, and try all the amenities the luxurious hotels have to offer—the possibilities are endless.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Check out Park Hyatt Seoul, Josun Palace, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, and the two hotels connected to COEX Mall: InterContinental Seoul COEX and Grand InterContinental Seoul - Parnas.

Dance to "Gangnam Style" in front of the Gangnam Style statue

Remember memorizing the words to Gangnam Style way back in 2012? Well, the famous horse dance that we all collectively memorized a decade ago was immortalized in the district that shares the same name. The bronze statue towers over locals and tourists who go "op-op-op" as the song automatically plays in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The five-meter metal sculpture was erected outside the COEX Mall where part of the viral music video with more than 4.8 billion YouTube views was shot.

The Gangnam Style statue is at COEX East Gate, 524 Bongeunsa-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Get a cup of joe at % Arabica

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you're a big fan of % Arabica in the Philippines, good news: This Japanese coffee chain also opened its stores in South Korea. The cafe famous for its minimalist vibe and its well-loved Kyoto Latte opened in Seoul in 2022.

So you might wonder, why get a cup of coffee at this particular place when there are Paik's Coffee, Paris Baguette, A Twosome Place, and other local cafes out there? Well, one of the two branches is conveniently located in one of the most famous destinations in Gangnam: the Starfield Library.

% Arabica is at Starfield COEX Mall, 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Revel in the beauty of Starfield Library

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also located at Starfield COEX, the largest underground mall in Asia, this two-story library is home to over 50,000 books and 13-meter-high bookshelves that will make Disney Princess Belle go crazy. if it's familiar, maybe you've seen it before in K-dramas like "Record of Youth".

Find a comfy spot on the first or second floor to catch up on your must-reads, but don't be too surprised if it can be a bit noisy here. Unlike your typical library, this one's accessible to the public and serves as a passage to the main mall as well. It's best to see it in the afternoon when it's lit with natural daylight, then wait for an hour or two for indoor lights to come up at sundown.

Starfield Library is at Starfield COEX Mall, 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Find your zen at the Bongeunsa Temple

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the heart of a busy metropolis and just a few steps away from COEX Mall is the Bongeunsa Temple. It's open all year round for visitors who want to know more about Korea's rich culture without leaving the city.

Once called Gyeonseongsa Temple, it was constructed in 794 and was refurbished and renamed Bongeunsa in 1498. It is home to thousands of Buddhist scriptures and is one of the most popular Korean temples in Seoul.

Bongeunsa Temple is at 531 Bongeunsa-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Also read:

10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangwon, South Korea

10 Cool Things to Do on Jeju Island, South Korea

Explore the underwater world at COEX Aquarium

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And yet another entry from COEX Mall: This aquarium with more than 40,000 sea creatures is your ticket to exploring marine life without getting wet. It houses more than 180 exhibition tanks, making it one of the largest aquariums in South Korea. As the largest shark habitat in Korea, it is also home to 110 sharks of 117 species. Here, you also get to say hi to the manatees, or the so-called sea cows which kids of all ages would love to see.

COEX Aquarium is at 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Unleash your inner fangirl along Hallyu K-Star Road

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Head over to Hallyu K-Star Road in Apgujeong frequented by popular Korean stars. There, you'll see 17 GangnamDol (that's "Gangnam" + "idol") featuring your favorite K-pop idols like BTS, Super Junior, EXO, among many others, so don't be surprised to bump into other fangirls and fanboys there.

Apgujeong Rodeo Street is also a place where you can shop luxury goods as it's the center of Apgujeong's fashion world, imitating that of Beverly Hill's Rodeo Drive.

Hallyu K-Star Road is at 517 Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Enjoy a bowl of bingsu at A Twosome Place

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The bingsu fever may come and go in the Philippines, but it's still the favorite shaved ice dessert in South Korea, especially during the summer season from July to August. Live like a Korean by ordering the timeless patbingsu (shaved ice with red beans) but if you're not a fan of red beans, visit cafes like A Twosome Place where they serve the uniquely tasty Cake Bingsu, a combination of cheesecake and bingsu.

There's a branch just across Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, which offers a generous serving of Apple Mango Cake Bingsu that's good for two to three people. If you're too far away from Teheran-ro, don't worry—you can find A Twosome Place cafe in practically every corner of Gangnam (or even the entire Seoul, for that matter.)

Be one with nature at Dosan Park

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This urban green space in the middle of the busy Gangnam District is where you can relax and unwind, maybe walk or jog under the shade thanks to hundreds of trees planted there.

It's a memorial park for Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, a prominent Korean politician and independence activist lauded for his patriotism and dedication to liberating Korea.

Dosan Park is in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

Shop uniquely Korean finds 'til you drop

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Korea is known for setting sky-high standards of beauty, paving the way for the sought-after K-beauty fever in and outside the country. So for those who want to take home some K-beauty products, check out Olive Young (Korea's Watsons, if you may) and the high-end skincare line Sulwhasoo flagship store in Dosan for that ageless beauty you've seen in celebrities like Blackpink's Rosé and The Glory's Song Hye Kyo.

Don't forget to check out some cute souvenirs of LINE FRIENDS and KAKAO FRIENDS in Gangnam's flagship stores where the merchandise is said to be cheaper compared to those sold in other countries.

Also read:

10 Shopping Hotspots in Seoul You Have to Visit on Your Next Trip

The Best Things to See and Do in Seoul in 24 Hours