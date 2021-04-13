Great Outdoor-Dining Restaurants for When You Take a Break From Your Errands

(SPOT.ph) Outdoor dining is now allowed again since the modified enhanced community quarantine took effect on April 12. If you have to step outside of your house—for work, to get essentials, or run errands—and find yourself hungry in between tasks, these al-fresco options are for you. Just remember that if you do decide to drop by restaurants, be sure to follow safety protocols.

These Metro Manila restaurants with outdoor dining are open amidst the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ):

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Wolfgang's Steakhouse is pretty much the place to treat yourself for a job well done—you can never go wrong with their steaks! Their Resorts World Manila, BGC, and Ortigas branches—plus their Alabang West Pop-Up—are all open for al-fresco dining.

See a list of Wolfgang's Steakhouse branches that are open for outdoor dining. For more information, check out Wolfgang's Steakhouse PH's Facebook page.

The Frazzled Cook

The Frazzled Cook is known for its picturesque interiors, and this extends to their equally IG-worthy outdoor-dining area! You can't go wrong with their comfort eats like the Paella Negra-Stuffed Organic Chicken; and in particular, we're huge fans of their pasta.

The Frazzled Cook is at 78 Scout Gandia Street, Quezon City. For more information, check out The Frazzled Cook's Facebook page.

Café Ysabel

Hailed for their Filipino and continental eats (and their winning strawberry shortcake), Café Ysabel is open for al-fresco dining on Saturdays and Sunday by reservation. You can contact them at 0995-590-5515 or send them a message on Facebook or Instagram to book your table.

Café Ysabel is at 175 M. Paterno Street, San Juan City. For more information, check out Cafe Ysabel's Facebook page.

Cibo

Cibo's a reliable choice for consistently good Italian eats. You can dine al-fresco in the following branches:

Alabang Town Center

Promenade Greenhills

Robinsons Magnolia

SM Aura

U.P. Town Center

Ayala Malls the 30th

See a list of Cibo branches open for outdoor dining. For more information, check out Cibo's Facebook page.

Wildflour

For great pastries, brunch dishes, and savory eats, you can always count on Wildflour. Their Rockwell, BGC, Uptown, Salcedo, Rada, Greenhills, and The Podium branches are open for outdoor dining.

See a list of Wildflour branches open for outdoor dining. For more information, check out Wildflour Restaurant's Facebook page.

Little Flour

If it's Little Flour's Sisig Rice Bowl that you hanker for, you'll be happy to know that you can have it while dining al-fresco at their BGC branch. Don't forget to finish off your meal with an order of their Coconut Pie!

Little Flour's BGC branch is at G/F World Plaza Building, 31st Street corner 4th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, visit Little Flour's Facebook page.

Wildflour Italian

Wildflour takes on pizza, pasta, and other Italian eats at Wildflour Italian. If you're in the BGC area and hankering for their Cioppino or N'Duja Sausage Pizza, the good news is that you can dine safely outdoors!

Wildflour Italian is at The Finance Centre, 9th Avenue corner 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, check out Wildflour Italian's Facebook page.

La Cabrera

La Cabrera serves up killer Argentinian-style steaks, and you can gorge on their signature dishes outdoors when you dine at their Makati branch. Come hungry, because their appetizers—including the Chicharrones (beef chicharon) and Empanadas—are well worth trying out, too.

La Cabrera is at Ayala Business Center, 6750 Ayala Avenue, Glorietta Complex, Makati City. For more information, check out La Cabrera Manila's Facebook page.

Ramen Nagi

We're fans of Ramen Nagi's DIY kits, but the experience of sitting down to dig into ramen freshly prepared by their chefs is hard to beat. Thankfully, you can dine outdoors at a couple of branches, which include the following:

Robinsons Magnolia

U.P. Town Center

Glorietta

SM Aura

Trinoma

Greenbelt

Signa Designer Residences

Ayala Malls the 30th

SM Mall of Asia

Alabang Town Center

See the full list of Ramen Nagi branches with outdoor dining. For more information, check out Ramen Nagi Manila's Facebook page.

Borough

Should you find yourself in BGC, you can drop by Borough and dine outdoors. Their Grilled Cheese (one of our favorites in Manila!) or Milk and Cookies are great picks for an afternoon snack. They're open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Borough is at C2, Bonifacio High Street Central, 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, check out Borough's Facebook page.

House of Wagyu

House of Wagyu lets you dine outdoors at their new al-fresco garden dining area at their Eastwood Mall outpost. All their outlets are fitted with air and surface sanitizers, and they make sure their staff wear face shields and masks—so you can have your meat fix in peace.

House of Wagyu is at G/F Eastwood Mall, Libis, Quezon City. For more information, visit House of Wagyu's Facebook page.

Ramen Daisho

Ramen Daisho's Shoyu and Miso ramen are some of our favorites in the Metro—but don't just take our word for it. If you'd like to try these special bowls yourself, you can dine al-fresco at their Mandala Park outpost.

Ramen Daisho is at Unit 2, Sunshine Square, Mandala Park, 312 Shaw Boulevard, Pleasant Hills, Mandaluyong City. For more information, check out Ramen Daisho's Facebook page.

Grace Park

2016 Asia's Best Female Chef Margarita Fores goes the farm-to-table route and showcases the best local and seasonal ingredients at Grace Park. They're open for al-fresco dining from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grace Park is at G/F One Rockwell, Rockwell, Makati City. For more information, check out Grace Park's Facebook page.

Las Flores

For tapas and paella, you can drop by Las Flores. They're open for al-fresco dining at their BGC and The Podium branches.

Las Flores is at G/F The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City and G/F One Mckinley Place, 25th Street, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, check out Las Flores' Facebook page.

Mamou

Mamou's Lorenzo's Truffle Cream never disappoints—it finished third on our Top 10 Truffle Cream Pastas in Manila list for its full-flavored dose of truffle. You can dine outdoors at all their branches—Mamou at Serendra, Mamou Too! at Rockwell, Mamou 3.0 at Ayala Malls the 30th, and Mamou Prime at The Podium.

Mamou has branches at G/F Ayala Malls The 30th, Meralco Avenue, Ugong, Pasig City and G/F Serendra, Bonifacio Global City. See a list of Mamou branches. For more information, check out Mamou - A Home Kitchen's Facebook page.

Elephant Grounds

This hip Hong Kong café is our go-to for Asian-inspired savory eats and drool-worthy ice cream sandwiches. And yes, you can dine al-fresco at their One Bonifacio High Street outpost—they're open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Elephant Grounds is at G/F One Bonifacio High Street, 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, check out Elephant Grounds' Facebook page.

